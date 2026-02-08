New Telegraph

February 8, 2026
Peller Begs Jarvis Over Relationship, Says ‘I’m Now Mature’

Popular Nigerian content creator and TikTok personality, Hebeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller has sparked social media reactions after making an emotional appeal to his ex-girlfriend, Jarvis, during a recent livestream where he invited her as a guest.

In the viral video, Peller openly begged Jarvis to give their relationship another chance, promising that things would be different this time.

He said, “If you date me back, we’ll never break up again, we’ll be together forever, and we won’t do an online relationship again.

“We’ll travel, and nobody will know. I’m more mature now. I now eat and give leftovers to the kids to eat.

“When my dad eats, he would give us the leftovers to eat, that’s what they call maturity,” he said.

However, it seems Jarvis was not moved by his emotional speech as he responded sharply.

she said, “Show workings, no be chochocho, “A phrase meaning she wants to see real actions and not just empty promises.

