Peller Apologises After Crashing Car, Says He’ll Never Do It Again

Popular Nigerian TikTok influencer, Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has issued a public apology to Nigerians after a reckless driving incident and attempted suicide attempt.

The Lagos-based content creator broke his silence in a video posted online, expressing deep remorse for his actions and admitting that he let his emotions get the better of him.

“I am sorry for everything I did, please I’m sorry… I did not do it intentionally,” Peller said in the clip, adding that he will never repeat such behaviour.

He also asked the public not to target his estranged girlfriend Jarvis, clarifying that the matter was his responsibility alone.

Peller’s apology follows his arrest by the Lagos State Police Command after he was filmed driving recklessly during a live social media broadcast on December 14, 2025, which resulted in a serious crash on the Lekki–Epe Expressway.

The police described his actions as dangerous and a deliberate attempt to take his own life, endangering both himself and other road users.

The matter has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation.

In his apology, Peller stated that he is currently on medication and plans to take a break from social media until he recovers, promising to return once he completes treatment.

Many Nigerians have responded to his message with mixed reactions, with public safety and mental health concerns dominating online discussions.

Authorities have also warned social media influencers and content creators against promoting or engaging in reckless online stunts, stressing that such behaviour will attract legal consequences under Nigerian law.