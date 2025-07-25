Peller And Jarvis React To Priscilla’s Baby Bump Reveal

The internet hasn’t recovered since Priscilla and Juma Jux confirmed they’re expecting their first child, and now, their surprise baby bump reveal is drawing hilarious and emotional reactions online.

One moment, stealing all the attention came from a comment made by a popular influencer, Peller, who couldn’t hide his admiration. Reacting to the viral post, he said: “@realjadrolita do this for me, I swear you no go regret.”

Social media influencer Jarvis didn’t waste time before jumping in with a sharp clap back: “@Peller089 then get married abi did you see her do it out of wedlock??”

That reply instantly turned the comment section into a live debate, with fans weighing in on the marriage-before-pregnancy conversation. Some are applauding Jarvis for highlighting Priscilla’s example of doing things the “right way”, while others are siding with Peller’s emotional outburst. The post has since gone viral, sparking thousands of comments ranging from jokes to deep takes about love, commitment, and doing things “the right way.”

One fan commented: “Jarvis no dey ever miss. Say it louder for the Pellers in the back!”. Another wrote: “It’s the subtle dragging for me, but she did it respectfully and with joy. Congrats to them”