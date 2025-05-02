Share

Nigerian TikTokker, Peller, has recounted what transpired between him and Portable after he advised him to stop posting rituals online.

He made this known during a live stream with his fans. According to Peller, he had come online one Sunday morning and saw a video of the singer doing his ritualistic stuff.

Peller revealed that he had written a comment advising him to stop posting stuff like that, so he won’t block him.

However, Portable reacted to his advice by blocking him. Also, Peller returned the favor by blocking him too.

He said: “Portable wey me and am don block ourselves. He block me for Instagram, I block am for TikTok. I wake up Monday morning, I go Instagram. First post wey I dey see na ritualist post, and I tell am for comment say see e no go good if I block you oo, him come block me.

“I block am for TikTok. I no love wetin you dey post, I don tell am be that. Person go go church on Sunday, Monday morning make person dey see ritualist stuff online I no understand…”

Reaction trailing this posts;

wealth_0817 remarked: “Na ur fault? Na TikTok cause am sha”

itzskilachi wrote: “U think say portable send ur papa”

prince_jokotoye commented: “When Peller goes to Alfa, aka Elebo Saudi, he posts it. Even if it’s an online stream but portable, it can not post Ifa online, which is why our country is not great. Most of these little ones don’t even know our history anymore. We better go back before we lose all our heritage”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJF4JAVoIHc/?igsh=MTI0aTdxdnBjbnNoMQ==