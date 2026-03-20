Nigerian TikTok star and streamer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, known as Peller, has refuted claims that he visited the Benin Kingdom without authorisation.

Reacting to the criticism from the Benin traditional council, Peller, in a statement issued by his management, said the visit was officially organised through official channels with the goal of promoting Nigerian culture.

According to the statemeemt, Peller’s management sent a letter of request on February 23, to the palace, which was accepted; nevertheless, they were notified that the Oba would not be available.

The Palace chiefs welcomed them and gave them a tour of the building. They expressed regret for any misunderstandings, blaming their mistakes on excitement and the friendly welcome.

The statement highlighted Peller’s enthusiasm for advancing Nigerian culture and her desire to honour Benin ancestry.

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The statement highlighted Peller’s enthusiasm for advancing Nigerian culture and her desire to honour Benin ancestry.

Recall that Peller was called before a commission of chiefs by the Benin council to discuss the visit.

The statement read, “We would like to sincerely address the concerns surrounding Peller’s recent visit to the Benin Kingdom.

“First and foremost, we acknowledge the deep cultural significance of the Benin Kingdom and extend our utmost respect to its traditions, heritage and people.

“Peller and his team, with the facilitation of Uyiekpen Ogiefa, son of Chief Courage Uyi Ogiefa, the N’ozeben of the Benin Kingdom, formally submitted a letter on February 23rd to the palace requesting a courtesy visit scheduled for March 3rd, and it was later moved to March 6th (letter attached herein).

“Ahead of the visit, the team was clearly informed that the Oba would not be available. However, they were graciously welcomed to the palace, with arrangements made for them to be received by Uyiekpen Ogiefa and the palace chiefs, as well as guided through the palace while being educated on its history, culture, and traditions.

“This was fully respected, and the visit proceeded accordingly. That said, we understand that certain moments during the visit may have been perceived as inappropriate.

“We sincerely wish to clarify that this was never the intention. Any mispronunciations or actions were unintentional and purely human, possibly influenced by excitement and the warmth of the reception.

“Peller is deeply passionate about promoting Nigerian culture, and it would never be his intention to disrespect the very heritage he is committed to showcasing to the world.

“At no point was it the mission or intention to offend or disrespect the culture in any way.

“We, however, acknowledge that there may have been misconceptions arising from the visit and sincerely apologize for any such misunderstandings. We appreciate the feedback and the continued support.”