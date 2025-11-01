Peju Ogunmola Returns To Nollywood After Son’s Death

Veteran, popular thespian in the Nigerian film industry, Peju Ogunmola has declared her intentions to return to her passion – acting.

This she stated on her Instagram Social media handle after staying off due to the loss of her son, Olugbenga Ogunmola, who passed away in July 2024 after a brief illness.

In her words “The past months have been heavy, but your love, prayers, and condolences have carried me through the storm.” She confidently declared her comeback stating ‘Today I rise, stronger, grateful, and ready to embrace my passion again.

The screens have missed me… and I’m back, doing what I love most.’ Ogunmola also acknowledged the outpouring of prayers and support during her trying times from Nigerians which was a testament that she is valued and loved.

Her comeback announcement has been met with a wave of excitement and kind words from the Nollywood industry and fans alike.