November 2, 2025
November 2, 2025
Peju Ogunmola Returns To Nollywood After Son’s Death

Peju Ogunmola

Veteran, popular thespian in the Nigerian film industry, Peju Ogunmola has declared her intentions to return to her passion – acting.

This she stated on her Instagram Social media handle after staying off due to the loss of her son, Olugbenga Ogunmola, who passed away in July 2024 after a brief illness.

In her words “The past months have been heavy, but your love, prayers, and condolences have carried me through the storm.” She confidently declared her comeback stating ‘Today I rise, stronger, grateful, and ready to embrace my passion again.

The screens have missed me… and I’m back, doing what I love most.’ Ogunmola also acknowledged the outpouring of prayers and support during her trying times from Nigerians which was a testament that she is valued and loved.

Her comeback announcement has been met with a wave of excitement and kind words from the Nollywood industry and fans alike.

