Peju Ogunmola Returns To Acting Two Months After Losing Only Son

Veteran Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola has made an emotional return to social media and announced her comeback to acting, two months after the death of her only son, Ayomikun Omobolanle.

In a heartfelt video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 1, the actress expressed gratitude to her fans, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support during her mourning period.

She said, “Today I rise again, not because the pain is gone but because Ayomikun will want me to. My passion calls, and it is time for me to return back to the screen where I belong. To all filmmakers, I am back stronger and wiser, let’s make magic again.”

In her caption, Ogunmola reflected on the difficult months since her son’s passing, writing:

“A new month, a new dawn. The past months have been heavy, but your love, prayers, and condolences have carried me through the storm. Today I rise, stronger, grateful, and ready to embrace my passion again. The screens have missed me… and I’m back, doing what I love most.”

The post drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow actors.

It would be recalled that Nollywood was thrown into mourning in September 2025 following the death of Ayomikun Omobolanle, the only son of Peju Ogunmola.

Ayomikun, aged 24, had recently completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) before his untimely death. His passing left the Ogunmola-Omobolanle family and the entertainment industry in deep grief.

Though early reports suggested that Ayomikun died in a bathroom accident in the United States, the family later dismissed the claim in a statement signed by Yemi Amodu, their spokesperson.

The statement read in part:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved son, Sola Ayomikun Omobolanle (son of Sunday and Peju Ogunmola Omobolanle), a jewel and rising star whose light touched many lives. Contrary to the false reports circulating online, Sola did not pass away from any bathroom accident. He was briefly unwell, received the best medical care, but peacefully answered the call of his Creator.”

Peju Ogunmola’s emotional return marks a new chapter in her decades-long career in the Nigerian film industry. Her resilience and courage have continued to inspire her fans and colleagues, as she chooses to honor her late son’s memory by returning to her craft.