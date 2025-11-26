Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has rejected actor Taye Arimoro’s N100 million damages as she denied his allegations of assault.

Speaking through her legal counsel, Peggy said Taye’s claims are “Misleading, selective, and materially false,” and he is twisting the events that transpired.

The response to the allegation that Taye was asked to return to the set but instead got into a heated confrontation, assaulting the Production Manager and head-butting Peggy’s driver, leaving him injured.

According to Peggy, via the statement, witnesses reportedly gave statements to the police confirming Taye’s aggressive behaviour.

Peggy’s team claims Taye tried to flee the scene, and any restraint was to prevent his escape before police arrived.

They maintain Peggy never assaulted Taye, and the only physical contact was when she “pushed him lightly” after he allegedly tried to deflate her tyres.

The letter dismissed Taye’s claims of mob action, broken jaw, harassment, or violence as fabricated, stating the matter is under investigation by the police and the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Peggy’s team rejected the N100 million demand, warning they may pursue petitions for assault, defamation, and interference with production. Peggy captioned the post on Instagram, writing, “My silence should not be taken for weakness… the truth will unfold.”