Nollywood actor Taye Arimoro has accused his colleague, Peggy Ovire and her crew members of assault during a film shoot, sharing videos online to support his claims.

According to Taye, he was invited to Peggy’s movie location but decided to leave when it became late.

In a video he recorded, the actor was seen arguing with crew members who allegedly prevented him from leaving, demanding that they return his car keys.

He later shared another clip showing injuries to his mouth and bleeding teeth, claiming he was attacked on set.

READ ALSO:

Responding to the allegations, Peggy Ovire took to her Instagram story to clarify the situation, alleging that Taye was the aggressor.

She claimed that the actor assaulted her driver, who had been holding Taye’s car key, and posted a video showing the driver bleeding from the ear with a bite mark on his arm.

Peggy explained that she arrived at the scene to mediate, retrieved the car key from Taye, and eventually returned it to him before he left the location.

The incident has since sparked discussions among fans and colleagues about on-set conduct and professionalism within Nollywood productions.