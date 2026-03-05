New Telegraph

March 5, 2026
Peggy Ovire Reacts To Alleged Romance With Kachi Nnochiri

Nigerian actress and estranged wife of Frederick Leonard, Peggy Ovire, has reacted to rumours about her alleged romance with colleague, Kachi Nnochiri.

New Telegraph reports that the alleged rumour followed weeks after Peggy’s separation from her husband, Leonard, in which the cause of the separation is yet to be made public.

However, during a recent event, Peggy and Kachi were seen in matching outfits, holding each other as they walked into the venue.

The trending clip sparked romance speculation, with many criticising the Nollywood star for moving on too quickly from her husband.

Reacting to the viral clip on Instagram, Peggy disclosed Kachi’s marital status.

Peggy wrote, “Kachi is happily married, una don start. He was helping me because of my heels.”

