Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire has reportedly packed out of their home amid marital crisis with her husband and colleague, Frederick Leonard, since mid-last year.

This is contained in a shared video uploaded by Rita Onyekweli on her social media page while giving an update on the speculated rift between theembattled couple.

She explained that efforts were made to involve a mediator so their differences could be resolved, but that did not work.

The content creator, who claimed to have known Peggy Ovire for 22 years, added that the estranged couple also saw a therapist, yet the marriage still did not improve.

In the video, Rita alleged that Leonard was abusive toward Peggy and often called her unprintable names.

She claimed that when things escalated, Ovire developed a defence mechanism, after which the actor allegedly began describing her as proud and disrespectful.

In the same recording, Rita alleged that Leonard had been telling actors not to work with Ovire, warning that he would refuse to work with anyone who collaborated with her.

She urged the actor to allow his estranged wife to move on peacefully and focus on her career.

Rita added that since Ovire was not ready to wash her dirty linen in public, both parties should move on in peace.