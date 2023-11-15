Peedeep Arcade Properties Embarks On Over N4.7bn Shopping Complex, Seeks Investors

Peedeep Arcade Properties Limited has entered into the Nigeria property and development market with a storm and innovations.

The Company said Lagos will soon receive a boost in Infrastructural development in the market, in the state as the Peedeep Arcade Properties Ltd has begun the construction of a novel shopping complex worth over N4.7 Billion in the state.

The project, which is a joint venture with the Nigeria Army Post Service Housing Development Ltd, is situated on a large expanse of land in the Ojo area of Lagos.

According to the partnership agreement, while Post Service Housing Development Ltd provides the land, Peedeep is to source funders for the construction of the project.

Speaking with journalists at the site during a facility tour of the project in Lagos, the Executive Director of Peedeep Arcade Properties Ltd Col. Kingsley Ekong Umoh (rtd) disclosed that the complex comes with a special model different from the typical Nigerian market.

He called on investors both offshore and onshore to partner in funding the project to enable its complexion within time specification to become a reality in the state.

Umoh noted that funding has been the major challenge to the project, expected to have been completed since its takeoff in 2021.

Talking about its animation, Umoh hinted that the front of the shops both the up and ground floors will be designed with glass.

The Peedeep boss disclosed that the market will consist of 45 buildings made up of 35 shops of different segments, based on the needs of the buyers, even as he added that the shops are also transferable.

On the facilities to the enjoyed in the market, Umoh explained that there will be 24 24-hour electricity supply to be drawn from a dedicated line and also alternative sources, regular water supply, large parking space, creche, green rating, and adequate security to be provided by private outfit, with a backup by the Army.

“The idea is to deliver a hybrid market, made of 45 mini-malls, with a creche that will operate like a school for the kids of the traders and another one for customers, 24-hour electricity supply because there is provision for dedicated line and also alternative sources, regular water supply, large parking space and we are also competing for green rating, no refuse will leave the market, for all will be treated here.

“On security, the market will be well protected with private security outfits, with a backup by the Army because the project belongs to the Army.

Also speaking on the project the marketing officer of Peedeep Arcade Properties Ltd, Mrs. Funmi Odetola disclosed that the mode of payment is made simple for ease of payment, which includes instalmental payment.

She added that there is also a provision for mortgage partners, and insurance policy amongst.

Adetola disclosed that the smallest shop in the complex, which is 11sqm sells for N6.6 million on the ground floor, while the same size goes for N6,050,000 on the first floor.

The marketing officer hinted that the company currently runs an Ember Month Promo at N550,000 per square, which ends 31st December 2023.

Her words: ” We only put the minimum at 11sqm, but you can buy above this. You can buy 15 sqm, 22 sqm, 32 sqm, 44 sqm, and so on depending on your capacity. What we’ve done so far is the external wall which allows the internal demarcation to be done based on individual subscribers’ specifications.

“One of the values we want to deliver at Acada Arcade is to ensure that everybody that comes here gets what they want and what their business demands. Acada Arcade is a segmented market, we have different aspects of the market which include electronics, fashion, cosmetics, and different aspects of businesses. Also, there is an opportunity for those who are into bakeries, shopping malls, eateries, banking halls, and confessionaries amongst others.

“We have two layers of payment, we have installment payment without interest, where one pays in tranches. When you pay 70 percent, you have an allocation to the shop.

“The smallest shop which is 11sqm is N6.6 million on the ground floor, while it is N6,050,000 on the first floor.

“We are not selling land, but a built shop, of course, you would have to do the interior accessories yourself to meet your taste. That is why I said earlier on that at Acada Arcade, we allow dialogue and flexibility.”