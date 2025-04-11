Pedro Relishes SV Award, Vows To Do More For Development

Share

One of the winners in the Icon Category of the 2025 Shortsville Awards, Rotimi Pedro, has expressed huge delight over the honour bestowed on him.

Pedro, who was decorated alongside others at the 5th edition of the Sportsville Special Recognition Awards which took place on April 3rd at the Eko Club in Surulere, said he never saw the award coming.

“I have contributed my quota to the development of football and sports in general over the years,” he said. “In recent times, I still do my thing quietly to the best of my ability but never knew people were taking note.

I am so happy and elated and want to thank the organisers of this award for keeping it up. This is also a challenge for me to do much more for sports development in Nigeria.”

The 5th Sportsville Special Recognition Awards brought together top sports administrators, athletes, coaches and other key stakeholders in celebration of excellence and commitment to sports development in Nigeria.

The annual awards ceremony recognised individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the sporting ecosystem, spanning administration, coaching, media, and grassroots development.

These honorees, through their dedication and hard work, have shaped the industry, inspired younger generations, and contributed to the overall growth of sports in Nigeria.

