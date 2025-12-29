Pedro Obaseki Stripped, Dragged To Benin Palace

Former Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki’s cousin Don Pedro Obaseki was beaten and stripped naked by thugs in Benin and dragged to the Oba Palace.

The Nollywood filmmaker was attacked at Uwa Primary School, where he went to play football. In a viral video, Pedro was seen kneeling at the Oba Palace gate.

His assailants told the palace guards that they brought in an Oghion Oba (Oba’s enemy). Some palace chiefs, who addressed metro the thugs in the Bini language, said Oba Ewuare 11 was on his way to the Holy Arousa Cathedral for a thanksgiving service to mark the end of the Igue Festival.

One of the chiefs said, “Today is Thanksgiving Day at the Holy Arousa. We don’t want any trouble. “If there is anybody who counts himself as an enemy of the Oba, allow him and see how he will end up.” The chiefs later took Pedro inside the palace despite protests from his assailants.