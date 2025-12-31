Pedro Obaseki: I Did Not Authorize Assault, Says Benin Monarch

The Benin Monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Wednesday distanced himself from the assault meted out on Dr Pedro Obaseki by thugs on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State.

Recall that suspected thugs kidnapped him at Uwa Primary School, where he had gone to play football.

He was stripped naked, beaten and dragged barefoot across major streets in Benin City over alleged disrespectful utterances against the Benin Monarch in the faraway United Kingdom.

Obaseki, who is a renowned journalist, was seen in a viral video kneeling at the Oba Palace gate, while pleading for his life.

The Benin Traditional Council ( BTC), through a press release signed by the secretary, Frank Irabor, distanced Ewuare II from the Sunday attack against Obaseki.

The statement also warned Benin youths not to take the law into their hands and for social media users to at all times verify their information before posting.

The statement read in part, “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to use this medium to inform the general public that the unfortunate incident in which Pedro Obaseki was manhandled was not authorised by the Oba of Benin. And it cannot be authorised because it is not in the character of our revered monarch to do so.

“The Oba of Benin is a peace-loving father to all. The Benin Traditional Council also wish to advise our youth not to take the laws into their hands on any issue, no matter the degree of provocation.

“They should always respect the laws of the land in all actions and utterances and allow appropriate Security Agencies to handle all matters. Social media users should equally endeavour to cross-check information appropriately before posting. ”

Meanwhile, the Obaseki family earlier condemned the attack on one of their own.

The family, in a statement jointly signed by the Okaegbe and secretary of the Obaseki family Worldwide, Pa. Daniel Igbinovia Obaseki and Mr Ewere Obaseki, respectively, said it was deeply disturbed by the brazen manner in which the attackers allegedly took the law into their own hands.

They explained that the family deliberately delayed reacting in order to properly digest the “bizarre” incident and await the response of constituted authorities.

However, they noted that the disturbing scenes circulating in the public domain compelled the family to speak out, warning that such acts were capable of damaging Benin’s long-held reputation as the home of culture, peace and discipline.

Describing the footage as savage and wholly antithetical to Benin values, the statement stressed that no person of good conscience could witness the humiliation of a son of the soil—an accomplished professional, cultural ambassador and member of a frontline noble family—without being profoundly shaken.

The family said its position was neither political nor partisan, emphasising that it has always accommodated diverse political views, provided they are expressed with civility, respect and strict adherence to the law.