Pedro Obaseki Heads To Court Over Alleged Abduction, Assault

Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki has announced his decision to seek legal redress over his alleged abduction and assault by suspected thugs in Benin City, Edo State.

Obaseki, a pioneer of Nollywood and a prominent promoter of Benin culture and tradition, was reportedly abducted on December 28, 2025, while on his way to play football in Benin City.

In a press statement personally signed and made available to journalists, Dr. Obaseki said his decision to approach the court was not driven by revenge, but by a desire to enforce his fundamental human rights.

He explained that the decision was taken after extensive consultations with his wife, children, members of the Obaseki family, and his legal advisers.

According to him, his forcible seizure in broad daylight by armed men in a public place was deliberately designed to instil fear in the wider population.

Dr. Obaseki was allegedly beaten, stripped naked, threatened with death, and paraded along major roads in Benin City while his ordeal was recorded and live-streamed by his attackers.

He was later detained for several hours without any disclosed allegation or lawful charge, despite sustaining injuries.

Describing the incident as a grave violation of his fundamental rights, Obaseki said the acts amounted to terrorism-related violence under Nigerian law, citing the use of armed force, explicit threats to life, public intimidation, and the deliberate creation of fear beyond the immediate victim.

He disclosed that during the incident, his abductors claimed they were acting on the instructions of the Oba of Benin or the Oba’s Palace.

However, he confirmed that this claim had been formally and expressly refuted by the Benin Traditional Council, which issued a widely publicised letter categorically denying any involvement, authorisation, or prior knowledge of the acts.

Dr. Obaseki said he welcomed and accepted the clarification as the official position of the Palace and noted it as part of the public record.

He emphasised that the legal actions now underway are directed strictly at the individual perpetrators and any persons who may be found, through due process, to have aided, facilitated, or enabled the offences—whether through direct action, impersonation of authority, abuse of office, or omission.

To pursue the matter, Dr. Obaseki disclosed that he has consulted renowned human-rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, who will serve as lead counsel.

He said both civil and criminal proceedings would be pursued concurrently, in line with Nigerian and international law, and with full respect for the presumption of innocence.

Given the seriousness of the allegations and their broader implications for public safety and the rule of law, Dr. Obaseki also confirmed that he has formally notified and is engaging international human-rights bodies and partners.

He said the move was aimed at ensuring independent oversight, transparency, and proper monitoring of investigations and judicial processes, in line with Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international commitments.

Dr. Obaseki stressed that his action was not only to restore his personal dignity and protect his family, but also to send a clear message that no individual or group has the right to abduct, brutalise, or publicly dehumanise any citizen outside the law.