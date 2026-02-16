Pedro: Lagos Justice Sector Reformation My Priority

Mr. Lawal Pedro (SAN) is the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. In a recent media chat with judiciary editors, he speaks on the various efforts by the state government at reforming the justice sector and sundry issues. AKEEM NAFIU was there

How has the Ministry of Justice fared under your watch?

The Ministry of Justice under my watch has done so much, but there are more to be done. As far as the state government is concerned, with regards to the justice sector, we started it all with a justice summit, where we came up with lots of recommendations which we are now implementing. Part of it is to let you know that as at today, Lagos State is the only state in the country that has the Criminal Information System.

That system can track any defendant in any of our court and correctional centre. What we have done is to take not only pictorial, but forensic and biometrics of all inmates, whether undergoing trial or a convict. We have equally brought in place, the Administration of Civil Justice Law. It is now before the House of Assembly for legislative process. The idea is to streamline the civil process.

If there are laws to ensure that the system is efficient and effective, it will make things better. If the law is eventually passed, it will ensure that cases are heard within 12 and 18 months at the various High Courts in Lagos. As a corollary to that is the issue of tenancy, Governor Sanwoolu does not see any reason why tenancy matters will be in our courts in Lagos State for five years.

Tenants are not paying rents and not vacating, under the excuse that the matter is in court. To tackle this, a bill has been sent to the House of Assembly and if the legislation is passed, tenancy matters will not last more than three months and at most, six months, in our courts. This will ensure a win-win situa- tion for both tenants and landlords.

One will no longer oppress the other using the court system. What we found out is that the court system is being used and the court is helpless. How can a tenant take his landlord to court? This is a tenant that has not paid for the last one year. He takes his landlord to court and the matter is in court for five years. He will not vacate.

He will not pay. That, in our view is injustice. So, what we have done is to say, though a tenant has a right to approach the court, there must be condition precedent for a tenant. In essence, what we are saying is that a tenant must have paid his or her rent, service charge and utility bills before taking his landlord to court.

What efforts are being made to ensure that Lagos residents have unfettered access to justice?

In the area of access to justice for citizens, there is the Bureau of Public Defendant and Citizens Mediation. These are the offices hitherto known as the Office of Public Defendant and Citizens Mediation Centre. The Citizens Mediation Centre is now being headed by a Permanent Secretary. In a few months time, the Bureau of Public Defendant will also be under a Permanent Secretary.

Besides, there is also the Directorate of Citizens Rights and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA). They were all in place to ensure citizens’ rights are not violated. Citizens can also approach the Public Advice Center (PAC) where they will be advised as to their rights, privileges or even where they can access justice when their rights are infringed upon.

What can you say about the seeming breakdown of law and order in Lagos?

On the observance of the rule of law, this is tied to obedients to law and order. I am an advocate of voluntary compliance to law and order. But, how do we achieve this? Look at the problem we are facing on the issue of Okada riders. I think we are getting to a point where government might need to impose a total ban to curb the threat posed to the society by these Okada riders. On this issue, we need the media to do more enlightenment in support of government’s policies. I also disagreed with insinuations that the rule of law has collapsed in Lagos.

This is not so. It’s because of the complexity of the state and if we are to do proper enforcement, what do we need to carry out proper enforcement? That is where the issue of state police comes in. Even, any of our agencies that want to carry out enforcement will still need the backing of the police because they don’t carry arms. LASTMA does not carry arms, Neighbourhood Safety Corp does not carry arms, the same thing with KAI, and others. So, any enforce ment by these agencies must be with the backing of the police force.

But, if the police force said it is not ready or there are more serious crimes to be attended to, what can we do? So, we are waiting patiently for what would become of the national discourse on the issue of state police. And I want to say once it is approved, it would not take a month for Lagos State to adopt it because we already have the structure. We even have a training institute that trains.

What is the state government doing regarding the welfare of retired and serving judicial officers?

On the welfare of retired and serving judges, there was no issue with benefits of retired judges in Lagos State. Everything has been resolved. We have had instances in the past where retired judges go to court because of their benefits, this should not be. But, I can tell you under my watch, all matters have been resolved and the retired judges concerned have all withdrawn their cases from court.

Even at the magistrates level, we now have staff quarters for the magistrates. This is unprecedented. A property was bought in Ketu so that the magistrates can be comfortable doing their jobs.

A magistrate was given quit notice by his landlord to vacate his premises because he has refused to accept increase in rent. In the process, the magistrate was summoned to appear before another magistrate. So, this is part of what government is trying to tackle with the acquisition of the magistrate quarters.

Lagos State Government has been accused of forced demolition of people’s houses. What is your take on this?

On the allegations of ‘forced demolition’ against Lagos government, I am going to talk as a lawyer. We all know that everything is governed by law. There is rule of law and that is why a society is governed by law so as to have peace, orderliness and good governance. Some of you may not know, we use to have Maroko. We cannot allow such places like Maroko of the old to fester in Lagos. It was disastrous.

Every building in the then Maroko, except the one owned by a woman, has no approval. The woman, known as Iya Toyin, is a retired police officer. Her property has a certificate of occupancy, but when the whole of Maroko was demolished by the administration of Raji Rasaki, her property was also brought down.

So, when we are talking about compensation and resettlement, the woman’s plight was brought to the attention of the then Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. We told Asiwaju that the woman has approval and title of her property and we recommended that she should be compensated with one hectare of land in replacement for her two or three plots that was demolished. Mr. President, the then Governor of Lagos State, with red ink turn it to two hectares.

Instead of one hectare that was proposed, the woman was compensated with two hectares in line with Asiwaju’s directive. This illustration should answer the question about resettlement and compensation when it is justified. Government is not satanic. Even of recent, some people whose houses were demolished at Oworonshoki were compensated on the ground of magnanimity by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

They are not entitled to it, not as of right. Not all buildings in Oworo were demolished. Government lands there were allocated to some people, but before the allottes got there, some people have jumped on the land and built houses on them. If those affected by the demolition exercise have taken advantage of the amnesty offer by Mr. Governor that people who have built without ap- proval should come around to do the needful, their houses would not have been demolished. The amnesty was even extended about two times, but people are unyielding. Now, when the enforcement began, they were blaming government for their woes.

They were employing sentiments, emotions and subtle blackmail against the government. They forgot that everything has to be done in accordance with the rule of law. I also want to say here that if anyone claimed that no notice was served, it’s a lie. I want to advise that they should seek legal redress, instead of blocking the roads. So, there was nothing like deliberate, forced demolition. Notices were served and anyone who has any contrary views should seek legal redress.