When Pedri first joined Barcelona’s senior squad, he brought plenty of talent but still viewed the team with the wide-eyed admiration of a youngster suddenly surrounded by stars.
Messi was one of those legends. Sharing the dressing room, training pitch, and matches with the player who defined a generation greatly influenced Pedri’s understanding of the game.
Today, now established as one of the pillars of Barça and the Spanish national team, Pedri has revealed some of the secrets Messi passed on to him in silence, through gestures, brief conversations and that unique way of inhabiting the pitch without seeming to touch it.
Calm As A Starting Point
If there’s one lesson Pedri consistently emphasises, it’s emotional control. Messi didn’t just talk to him about tactics or positioning—he spoke about something far more profound: staying calm when the stadium is roaring, when errors feel overwhelming, and when pressure threatens to freeze you. ‘Play freely,’ Messi often told him.
But that freedom wasn’t about chaos; it was about having total confidence in your abilities, even when everything around you is trembling.
For Messi, calm was a tool, and for Pedri, it has become an identity. The composure he now shows in decisive matches does not come by chance, but from watching how the Argentine handled every moment as if time slowed down around him.
Playing without fear of mistakes
Another of the secrets Messi passed on to Pedri was his relationship with error. In elite football, making mistakes can become a heavy burden, but Messi taught him that error is part of the creative process.
If he stopped attempting an impossible pass for fear of losing the ball, he would be betraying his essence.
That philosophy has shaped Pedri’s style: a player willing to take risks, to demand the ball even when the game grows tense, and to embrace the idea that creativity requires accepting the chance of failure. Rather than holding him back, this mindset has helped make him one of the most insightful talents of his generation.
Serenity as a competitive advantage, beyond football
The lesson of calm that Messi planted in Pedri goes beyond the pitch. That ability to make decisions with a cool head, without being swept away by the emotion of the moment, also finds parallels in other environments where pressure and mental control are decisive.
It is not about impulse, but about judgement; not about haste, but about composure. Just like in a decisive match, the difference is not in who acts first, but in who knows how to wait for the exact moment to move.
Intelligence before strength
Messi did not need long speeches to teach. His way of moving was already a lesson. Pedri learned that football is not won solely through physicality or speed, but through reading the game, anticipation and understanding of space. Knowing when to accelerate and when to pause, when to receive and when to release, is part of that silent wisdom.
Pedri absorbed that teaching and transformed it into his own language: elegant, tactical, cerebral football that balances intensity and precision. A way of understanding the game that prioritises the mind, the same one Messi turned into his most powerful ally.
Silent Leadership
Messi never needed to raise his voice to lead; his mere presence set the tone. Pedri learned that true leadership doesn’t rely on big speeches, but on consistency, dedication, and leading by example—showing up early, training with purpose, respecting the team, and accepting responsibility without seeking unnecessary spotlight.
That style of leadership has directly influenced Pedri’s evolution, as he has gone from being the young prodigy to becoming a reference point inside the dressing room, replicating that discreet but firm attitude he learned by observing the master.
Learning By Watching, Not Only By Listening
Many of Messi’s teachings were not explicit. They were not found in memorable phrases, but in the way he prepared for matches, how he concentrated, in his routine before stepping onto the pitch. Pedri admits that watching him was a constant masterclass. Every gesture, every movement, every pause had meaning.
That silent learning shaped his character, his understanding of the game and his way of dealing with pressure, turning him into a player who not only executes, but interprets football like a complex and emotional score.
From Disciple To Reference
Today, Pedri fills the role Messi once played for him. Younger teammates watch him, learn from him, and mirror his behaviour. In that passing of the torch lies an unseen legacy that links generations: the understanding that football isn’t driven solely by skill, but by a balance of mind and heart.
Messi’s teachings were not a technical manual, but a philosophy: calm, freedom, responsibility and vision.