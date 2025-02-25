PEBEC: Nigeria Needs Visa On Arrival To Boost Investment

Share

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has said that the country needs an improved Visa on Arrival (VOA) policy to boost tourism and foreign investment drive.

This was disclosed on Monday in a release signed by the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu. Audu noted that the Council would collaborate with the Minister of Interior in ensuring that the security issues around the VOA policy are addressed, noting that the Federal Government needed to strengthen the policy and make it attractive to both foreign tourists and investors.

According to her, “the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) wishes to address the recent concerns surrounding the Minister of Interior’s decision to cancel the Visa on Arrival (VOA) policy.

“We understand the anxiety this has caused among the foreign community and would like to assure all stakeholders that PEBEC is actively engaging with the Minister of Interior to find a solution.

“Our primary objective is to strengthen security around the VOA process while maintaining the policy, which has been instrumental in promoting tourism, trade, and investment in Nigeria.

We believe that with collaboration and dialogue, we can address the security issues identified and achieve a secure and efficient VOA process that benefits all parties involved. “PEBEC has a proven track record of driving reforms to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria. We have implemented various initiatives to simplify procedures, reduce bottlenecks, and create a more conducive atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

