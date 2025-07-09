PEBEC Disburses $75m To States For Ease Of Doing Business

So far the sum of $75 million have been disbursed to some states across the country by the Presidential Enabling Environment Council PEBEC.

This is coming as Anambra state emerges first position in Southern Nigeria under the ease of doing business instituted by the Council a development that was confirmed at the Technical Session And State wide Town Hall Meeting of the State Action On Business Enabling Reform SABER in Awka Anambra state.

Confirming the Anambra state status as the best in Southern Nigeria and seventh in the country the Deputy Governor Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim noted that sustained and concerted efforts are being made by the state government to surpass it’s present position through the improvements in basic infrastructure and the investments in digital economy which according to him is the trending driving force in modern economy.

“We are not surprised that we are the first in Southern Nigeria in view of our industrial disposition,but we as a government is deliberate about what we are doing through the provision of basic infrastructure and the great emphasis on digital economy which is the trending driving force of the modern economy,” he noted.

According to the Reform Leader of PEBEC Mr Gabriel Ohiemi at the occasion a total of $750 million was made available for disbursement to the states across the country after the evaluations have been made by the relevant authorities.

“PEBEC as the name goes is Presidential Enabling Environment Council it the cardinal objective of the creation of PEBEC is to remove the bottle necks and constraints to ease of doing business and to remove the perception of ease of doing business in Nigeria.

As we are in Anambra state for our sub-National Town Union and Stakeholders engagement which centers on SEBAC which is for the states and it is indeed instructive in view of the position Anambra occupies in the area of commerce, industry and wealth creation ‘

“It is a 750 million dollars initiative designed and implemented by PEBEC , World Bank , NIgeria Governors Forum, Dept Management Office and Ministry of Finance.

“It is a performance for reward initiative where state can embark on this excise of deepening funds and after these reforms are certified they can have access to funding.

“This is a 750 million dollars initiative and ten percent of these money have been accessed by some states in the country.

“Anambra state has also had the disbursement for year one a lot of states have also had disbursements,” he said.

Speaking earlier the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Mrs Chiamaka Nnake explained that even before the advent of PEBEC the Anambra state government has been able to provide those enablers for the ease of doing business such as improved power supply, road infrastructure as well as the security of lives and property.

Nnake noted that the federal government has been partnering with Anambra state in the specific areas of need and collaboration adding that with the introduction of of PEBEC the state had gone a step further in that regard.

Commissioner for Commerce Mr Christian Udechukwu said that the various youth employment programs and policies of the Gov Charles Soludo led administration have impacted positivity on the lives of the younger generation in Anambra state adding that with the introduction of One Youth Two Skills program most youths in Anambra have become employers of labour and have cued in to the concept of ease of doing business.