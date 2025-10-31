…PEBEC DG Decries Impact Of Inefficient Port Operations

Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Audu, drew attention to the impact of inefficient port operations on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, underscoring the imperative for a collective resolve among stakeholders to improve port operations, making cargo clearance faster and more efficient.

She decried the losses incurred as a result of the inefficiency at the nation’s ports while acknowledging the efforts of the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee, describing the committee as a platform that represents not only interagency collaboration but also a shared commitment to making Nigeria’s ports globally competitive, transparent, and efficient. Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, emphasized the import of synergy in revamping the nation’s ports, noting that “until there is collaboration and partnership you cannot achieve efficiency at the ports”.

Highlighting steps taken by the ports authority to address bottlenecks faced by importers and exporters at the nation’s ports, the NPA boss said the Customs and Ports Efficiency Committee established by the NPA was recording huge successes through the joint inspection and boarding by relevant agencies operating in the area.