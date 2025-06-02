Pearl Wats Eyes Role In Nigerian Slave Trade-Themed Movie

Share

Filmmaker and actress Pearl Nkiruka Waturuocha, popularly known as Pearl Wats, has expressed her interest in taking on a role in a film that explores the history of the slave trade in Nigeria.

In a recent interview, Wats said she believes Nollywood’s growing focus on cultural and historical storytelling should include narratives around the transatlantic slave trade, which played a significant role in Nigeria’s past.

“Although playing such a role would be challenging, I believe I have what it takes to deliver a powerful performance,” she said.

Reflecting on her most demanding role so far, Wats recalled a movie in which she portrayed a mentally deranged woman.

She admitted that she initially underestimated the difficulty of the character until she fully immersed herself in the role.

“It seemed easy when I first read the script, but stepping into the character made me realize how tough it really was,” she said.

The actress also spoke about Nollywood’s global rise, predicting that the Nigerian film industry is on track to rival Hollywood in the coming years.

On the economic impact of the entertainment sector, she highlighted that Nollywood provides employment beyond just actors and filmmakers.

“It’s not only the actors, actresses, producers, and directors who earn a living from Nollywood. Make-up artists, stylists, fashion designers, video editors, food vendors, set designers, house agents, project managers, and many others also benefit,” she noted.

“Nollywood is not only a source of entertainment but a major employer of labour in Nigeria. It has helped curb unemployment and is now the third-largest film industry in the world. Entertainment has become a significant force putting Nigeria on the global map.”

Wats also shared that her childhood love for movies inspired her acting career. Watching films brought her joy, and she aspired to bring the same happiness to others.

Despite her passion, she acknowledged that her early days in the industry were difficult.

As a newcomer, she said she wasn’t taken seriously, and some producers tried to take advantage of her inexperience.

Share