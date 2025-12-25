Peanut Allergy Prevention Misconceptions Persist

Feeding babies foods containing peanuts as early as possible can help prevent peanut allergy.But many parents remain confused about this tactic and require more support to get it right, according to results published December 18 in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Mistaken beliefs lead some parents to refuse or delay steps that could prevent peanut allergy, researchers said.

“While some parents we talked to understood correctly that starting their baby on peanut foods trains the immune system in order to prevent the development of peanut allergy, other parents mistakenly believed that the purpose is to test if their baby is allergic – a misconception that fueled fears of severe allergic reaction, leading to hesitation and delays in peanut introduction,” lead researcher Dr. Waheeda Samady said in a news release. She’s a pediatrician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Guidelines recommending early peanut introduction came out in 2017, following groundbreaking research showing it could reduce peanut allergies by more than 80 per cent, researchers said in background notes. About two per cent of U.S. children have peanut allergy, which is the least likely food allergy to be outgrown, researchers said.

“For prevention of peanut allergy, timing and consistency are of the essence,” Samady said. “We encourage peanut introduction as soon as the baby starts eating solids, before or around six months of age. It’s also important to continue peanut exposure twice a week through the first year and into toddler years. Feeding babies peanut foods just once or twice is not enough.”

For the new study, researchers conducted 49 interviews with Chicago parents of infants aged eight months to 13 months. Results also showed that most parents didn’t understand that eczema places their baby at higher risk for food allergies, making early peanut introduction even more important. “If a baby has eczema, peanut introduction should start early, around four months of age, if possible, to maximise peanut allergy prevention coupled with good skincare,” Samady said.

“Pediatricians need to reinforce this message, given that most parents we interviewed were not aware that eczema increases the baby’s chances of developing food allergies.” In fact, pediatricians can be key to parents better understanding early peanut introduction, results showed. Parents in the study said pediatricians are their primary source of information on the topic.

“Pediatricians are key to successful guideline implementation, but they need better resources for families to provide comprehensive information during busy well-child visits,” Samady noted. “Overall, we found that parents are accepting of early peanut introduction, but they need clearer guidance and more support.”