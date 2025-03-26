Peak Season: Shipping Line To Earn N216bn From Surcharges

Share

A shipping line, CMA CGM, has imposed $800 Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Emergency Operational Recovery (EOR) per container on importers using Nigeria ports, translating to about N216 billion ($144 million) on its 180,000 containers ferried to Nigerian ports annually.

Findings indicated that the liner will charge $700 per container on Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and $100 per container for Emergency Operational Recovery (EOR).

According to the company, shippers lifting cargoes from North Europe, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, Black Sea & North Africa (including Morocco) and Mauritania are to Nigeria and other West African ports would pay the surcharges from April 1 2025.

It added: “Following recent operational constraints faced in Europe and West Africa and in order to continue ensuring service continuity, CMA CGM wishes to inform its customers of the implementation of an Emergency Operational Recovery surcharge as follows.

“Last, the french liner, also imposed the sum of $900 per Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEUs) of container as Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) on about 180,000 containers ferried to Nigeria annually, translating to N194 billion ($162 million).”

It was learnt that the new surcharge on cargoes coming from China to Nigeria would also affect other ports in West Africa.

The liner explained that the surcharge would take effect from Monday, April 29, 2024 (loading date) until further notice. Aso, it introduced a separate surcharge of $500 per TEU from North and Central China to “the West Africa South Range,” covering destinations such as Angola, Congo, DRC, Namibia, Gabon and Cameroon, saying both surcharges are applicable to dry cargo.

In March, the shipping line imposed a surcharge of $100 on every dry bulk cargo coming from Egypt to all Nigerian ports.

The liner informed importers that it would implement Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) surcharge from March 4th, 2024, being the loading date until further notice.

The shipping line explained that considering the current situation in Egypt, the charges on dry cargoes would also affect shipment to other West African ports, adding that the PSS would be paid with freight.

Also in January, 2024, CMA CGM slammed surcharges on dry and reefer cargoes leaving Lagos ports to Middle East Gulf and Indian sub-continent, noting that the cargoes would attract between $200 and $500 per TEU till further notice.

Before the introduction of the delay and diversion surcharges, some of the arbitrary charges paid in the past are the bunker adjustment, currency adjustment, war risk, extra risk insurance surcharge, freight rates surcharge and port operations recovery surcharge.

Others are Basic Service Rate Additional (BSRA), Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) IMO, ISPS or SEC – security charges, Terminal Handling Charge (THC), Full Container Load shipments, Heavy Weight Charge (HWC), Overweight Surcharge (OWS) Port Congestion Surcharge, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) and Winter Surcharge (WS).

Recall that CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd had introduced new surcharges on Nigerian bound cargoes indefinitely. While CMA CGM said importers would pay $150 per container on dry bulk cargoes coming from China to Nigeria ports, Hapag Lloyd noted that Equipment Imbalance Surcharge (EIS) for shipments of cargoes from Egypt to Nigeria would attract $700 per dry 20 feet container.

According to CMA CGM the surcharges will commence from January 1 2025 indefinitely as Hapag Lloyd said that its surcharges would be effective from December 15, 2024, adding that the it would apply at a rate of $700 per dry 20-foot container for cargo originating from all Egyptian ports and destined for ports across Nigeria and other West Africa countries.

The German -based shipping company further explained that the West Africa region includes the following countries: Angola, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo (D.R.C.), Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Benin, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

Hapag-Lloyd stressed that this surcharge was introduced to address equipment imbalance issues and ensure efficient operations across its service network.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

