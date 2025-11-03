Peak Performer Festival 2025 Shaping Africa’s Next Leaders With Intelligence

Africa’s leadership landscape is about to experience a transformation as The Peak Performer Festival 2025 (TPP Fest) sets the stage for a new era of competent, confident, and emotionally intelligent leaders.

Powered by CHAMP, the parent organisation behind The Peak Performer brand, the two-day festival—scheduled for November 17 and 18—will convene visionary thinkers, executives, women in leadership and emerging professionals from across the continent.

At the press briefing held at TVC Communications in Lagos, the convener, Dr Abiola Salami, described TPP Fest as “Africa’s premier leadership and performance gathering event designed to heal, equip and sustain leaders.”

He emphasised that leadership in Africa must transcend titles and status, urging leaders to embody purpose, courage and emotional resilience. “Africa will not rise by convenience, but by competence; not by emotion, but by excellence,” Salami declared.

“This year, we are rewriting the script of leadership — from leaders who crave the spotlight to those who build stamina; from women who shrink in doubt to those who rise with boldness; and from executives who win applause but lose alignment to those who lead powerfully inside and out.”

This year’s festival, themed: ‘Powering People, Shaping Leaders & Sustaining Legacy with 21st Century Intelligence,’ introduces three groundbreaking frameworks — GRIT (Grow, Rise, Innovate & Thrive Against All Odds); No More Shrinking (a call for women to lead unapologetically), and TITLE (Taming the Invisible Toll of Leadership).