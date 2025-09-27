Peak Of Change: Navigating End Of Emergency Rule In Rivers State

The emergency rule in Rivers State came to an end on September 18, the state is on the brink of a new chapter in its governance and politics. The declaration of emergency rule, which was put in place to address the prevailing security and governance challenges in the state, has been a subject of intense debate and speculation. As the state prepares to return to normalcy, questions linger about the future of governance, stability, and development in Rivers State.

The emergency rule, which was declared by President Bola Tinubu, aimed to restore order and stability in the state by suspending the State House of Assembly and appointing a Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas. The move was seen as a bold step to address the deepening crisis in the state, which had been plagued by violence, political instability, and governance challenges.

Governor Sim Fubara and his deputy returned to their positions, marking a new chapter in the state’s governance, by bringing about a sense of normalcy and stability in the state, which has been under the administration of the Sole Administrator for six months.

However, the question on everyone’s mind is: what next for Rivers State? Will the state be able to maintain the stability and security that the emergency rule brought, or will it revert to its old ways? The answer to this question lies in the ability of the state government to build on the gains of the emergency rule and to address the underlying issues that led to the crisis in the first place.

One of the key challenges facing the state government is the need to rebuild trust and confidence in the governance system. The emergency rule, while necessary, has been criticized for its draconian nature, and some have argued that it has undermined the democratic process in the state. Therefore, it is essential for the state government to engage with the citizens and other stakeholders to rebuild trust and ensure that the governance system is more inclusive and responsive to the needs of the people.

Another challenge facing the state government is the need to address the security challenges. The emergency rule has brought about a measure of stability, but the underlying security issues remain unresolved. The state government under Fubara needs to work with the security agencies to address the root causes of the insecurity and to ensure that the state is safe for its citizens.

The country has had myriads of declaration of emergency rules in the past; so Rivers State’s is not an isolation, in this regard:

President Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2004, declared a state of emergency, in Plateau State, due to ethno-religious violence. Ekiti State was not left out in 2006, as President Obasanjo imposed emergency rule due to a leadership crisis, which General Tunji Olurin was appointed to quell. It was the turn of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa–all in the northeast geopolitical zone, when, in 2013, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency, due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The end of the emergency rule should present an opportunity for the state government to focus on development and growth. The state has immense potential for economic growth, but this potential has been hindered by the prevailing security and governance challenges. With the emergency rule coming to an end, the state government can now focus on implementing policies and programs that will drive economic growth and development.

As the state government prepares to take over from the Sole Administrator, there are several steps that it can take to ensure a smooth transition and to build on the gains of the emergency rule. The government, now on re-assumption of office, needs to build the capacity of its institutions, including the State House of Assembly, to ensure they are effective and responsive to the people’s needs.

The state government needs to engage with the citizens, traditional leaders, and other stakeholders to rebuild trust and confidence in the governance system, and work with the security agencies to address the root causes of the insecurity and to ensure that the state is safe for its citizens.

The state government needs to focus on implementing policies and programs that will drive economic growth and development. It also needs to build the capacity of its institutions, including the State House of Assembly, to ensure that they are effective and responsive to the needs of the people.

While there are challenges ahead, there are also opportunities for growth and development. The state government will have to build on the gains of the emergency rule and to address the underlying issues that led to the crisis. With careful planning and effective governance, Rivers State can emerge from this period of turmoil stronger and more resilient than ever.

As the state government navigates the complexities of post-emergency rule governance, it is crucial to prioritize restoring confidence in the electorates, by establishing a Truth and Reconciliation Committee, that will investigate human rights abuses and provide a platform for victims to share their experiences.

It should also engage citizens through town hall meetings, public forums, and other initiatives to ensure that citizens’ voices are heard and their concerns addressed.

The returning government should, as a matter of necessity, equally foster a culture of transparency, by making government data and information accessible to the public, and ensuring that government officials are accountable for their actions.

In addition to these measures, be it as it may, the returning state government should as well, prioritize economic development and growth as well as reposing confidence in the citizens by:

-Diversifying the Economy: By investing in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing.

-Supporting Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Through initiatives such as business incubators, training programs, and access to finance.

-Investing in Infrastructure: By upgrading roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure to facilitate economic growth and development.

-Implementing Reforms: Such as reforming the security agencies and the judiciary to ensure that they are effective and responsive to the needs of the people.

-Promoting Accountability: By ensuring that government officials are held accountable for their actions, and that those who have been accused of human rights abuses are brought to justice.

-Fostering a Sense of Community: By promoting cultural events, sports, and other initiatives that bring people together and foster a sense of community.

Through these steps, the state government can build on the gains of the emergency rule and create a brighter future for the people of Rivers State. The road ahead will not be easy, but with careful planning, effective governance, and a commitment to transparency and accountability, Rivers State can emerge from this period of turmoil stronger and more resilient than ever.

While there are challenges ahead, there are also opportunities for growth and development. The state government needs to build on the gains of the emergency rule and address the underlying issues that led to the crisis. The people of Rivers State deserve a government that is responsive to their needs, and that prioritizes their safety, security, and well-being.

The end of emergency rule presents both opportunities and challenges for Rivers State. With careful planning and effective governance, the state can emerge from this period stronger and more resilient. However, if the underlying issues are not addressed, the state may revert to its old ways, undermining the progress made during the emergency rule.

As the state government looks to the future, it is essential that it learns from the past and builds on the progress that has been made. By working together with the citizens, and prioritizing transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, the state government can create a brighter future for the people of Rivers State.

With careful planning and effective governance, Rivers State can emerge from this period of turmoil stronger and more resilient than ever.

*Ayodele Adebayo, a Political Scientist, writes from Cotonou, Republic of Benin.