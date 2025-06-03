Peak Milk Champions Campaign On Quality Nutrition

Share

Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand produced by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, has reinforced its commitment to quality nutrition and social responsibility through its impactful “Stir A Cause” campaign to mark World Milk Day 2025.

The campaign focused on raising awareness about the importance of daily milk consumption while encouraging Nigerians to support one another and promote nutrition education nationwide.

Speaking during the Lagos-based event, Peak Milk’s Marketing Manager, Omolara Banjoko, said the initiative transcended traditional product marketing by blending nutrition advocacy with acts of kindness.

She expressed delight over the public’s overwhelming response, noting:

“Through Stir A Cause With Peak, we didn’t just celebrate World Milk Day—we sparked a movement that connects nutrition with kindness, reinforcing our commitment to social impact.”

The campaign gained additional traction through celebrity influencer collaborations, including with Asher Kine, who took to the streets to engage communities in conversations and distribute Peak Milk products. These efforts reached millions on social media, driving nationwide participation.

Brand Manager Peter James emphasized the campaign’s success in positioning milk as a vital part of daily nutrition.

“This initiative strengthened our commitment to breakfast nutrition, ensuring families see milk as an essential part of a healthy diet,” he said.

Through a combination of street activations, supermarket promotions, and direct consumer engagement, Peak Milk reached over 500,000 Nigerians, distributing free samples and educational materials.

Thousands of Nigerians also joined the campaign by sharing their own acts of kindness using hashtags like #StirACauseWithPeak, #EnjoyDairy, and #WorldMilkDay, amplifying the message far beyond expectations.

The success of “Stir A Cause With Peak” reinforces the brand’s leadership in dairy nutrition and its dedication to both consumer well-being and sustainable business practices.

As Nigeria’s premier dairy brand, Peak Milk continues to champion innovation, health, and meaningful community engagement.

