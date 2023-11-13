Peacemaker stabbed to death as Lagos church crusade turns sour

Tragedy struck over the weekend when a church crusade turned to free for all and a female church member making peace was stabbed to death in Lagos.

It was learnt that the female peacemaker, Rachel Johnson, 47, who was separating a fight between some church members at Abaranje, Ikotun area of the state, was stabbed to death.

A senior police officer who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said at about 3:am on Saturday, the deceased’s husband, Okerube Johnson, came to Ikotun Police Station to report that his wife Rachel, had gone to a crusade in a church, but that some church members were fighting and Rachel, a peacemaker, was separating fight between some church members who were fighting over an undisclosed matter.

“While she was separating the fighters, one of them, stabbed her in the neck with a sharp object and she started bleeding. She was immediately rushed to Igando General Hospital, but all efforts to revive her proved abortive as she bled to death. Her body was deposited at Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy, while efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing perpetrator.”

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the case was being investigated by the command.