Peacemaker shot dead in Lagos hotel

…as police launch manhunt for killer

The Police in Lagos have launched a manhunt for a yet- to be identified customer of a hotel who shot a peacemaker to death over the weekend at the hotel located in Fadeyi area of the state. The peacemaker, it was learnt was settling dispute between the hotel management and a customer when trouble broke out between the management of the club l, Bar 38, Shiro Street, Fadeyi.

The yet to be identified cus- tomer the receptionist claimed was owing the hotel N52,000 and refused to pay when he was asked. It was also gathered that while there was a shouting match between the hotel management and the customer, a peacemaker, Mr. Kehinde Adesanwo, intervened and tried to separate them, but he was shot in the abdomen by the yet to be identified customer, who escaped from the scene immediately after the incident.

A senior Police officer at the Onipan Police Station, told our correspondent that on the said day, a man rushed to the station and informed them that while he went to Bar 38, Shiro Street, Fadeyi, in company of his friends to mark his son’s birthday, that during the celebration, a fight ensued between the management team of the club and a customer, who the management claimed was owing them the sum of N52,000. According to the Policeman, as the yet-to-be- identified customer was attempting to escape by running out of the premises, one of the bouncers in the hotel held him, preventing him from escaping and a fight ensued between them and in the process of settling the quarrel by the deceased, he was shot in the abdomen by the customer who later took to his heels.

He said that the customer abandoned his black MercedesBenz, with registration number: KRD 70 HS. The police officer, said, they moved to the scene, where the vehicle and eight expended shells of 9.9mm ammunition were recovered, while the body of the peacemaker was deposited at Yaba Military Hospital from where it was released to his family for burial according to Islamic rites, but police have launched investigation into the matter in a bid to unrevealed the suspect behind the shooting. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the case was under investigation and that the police have stepped up manhunt for the fleeing suspects.