Peacekeeping: Army Deploys 157 Troops for Mission to South Sudan

The Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre yesterday rounded off the training of 157 troops deployed for a peacekeeping mission to Abyei in South Sudan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the troops, majorly from Nigerian Company 2 to the United Nations Interim Security Force in Abyei (NIGCOY 2 UNISFA), consist of 15 officers and 142 soldiers. Major-Gen. Boniface Sinjen, the Chief of Operations, Army Headquarters, addressed the troops at their pre-deployment graduation.

Sinjen said the occasion demonstrated the commitment and capacity of the armed forces to deploy quality peacekeepers as part of its contributions to global peace and security.