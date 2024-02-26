Peaceful Reign & Good Governance: Forum Prays For Tinubu, 36 Govs

Two southwest church-based organisations; the Spiritual Support Group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Forum of Christian Leaders, have joined efforts to organise an inter-denominational intercessory prayer conference for the success of his administration and that of 36 governors of the Federation.

With the theme, Let God arise and peace reign in Nigeria”, the prayer conference is being jointly packaged and organized by the two groups with members drawn from the six South West states of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Osun State.

The one-day prayer conference, coming up on 27th Feb. 2024, at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja, is also meant to pray for every Nigerian in a position of authority.

According to the national coordinator of the forum, Rev. Dr. Sam Ogedengbe, Ph.D, the group’s decision to resort to prayers to God, as a way out of the array of challenges confronting the nation was informed by the time-tested efficacy of prayer.

“We as believers and children of God know and fervently believe that it is only through prayer that our country and indeed our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially at this time succeed, hence our resolve to seek the face of God in all ramifications and combat the challenges of this country both vertically a horizontally with prayer”, Ogedengbe said.

The group, composed of Christians across all denominations, enjoined all patriotic citizens, regardless of their faiths, to consider it a civic obligation to spare some moments on Tuesday, 27th February 2024 to join their hearts in prayers to God for national peace, unity, and progress.

Ogedengbe noted that as Christians, the only weapon known to be working and never failing is prayer, hence the group in unison had resorted to prayers.