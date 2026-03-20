Peaceful Eid Reflects Security Gains In Bauchi — Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed has said the peaceful celebration of Eid-el-Fitr in Bauchi State reflects renewed progress in addressing recent security challenges, particularly in Alkaleri Local Government Area.

The governor made this known while speaking to journalists shortly after observing Eid prayers at the Bauchi Central Eid Ground.

He commended security agencies for their sustained efforts in restoring calm to troubled communities, noting that their dedication contributed significantly to the hitch-free Sallah celebrations recorded across the state.

Mohammed, however, urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities, stressing that community collaboration with security operatives is essential to sustaining peace and preventing emerging threats.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, describing security as a shared responsibility between government and citizens.

The governor also extended Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Muslims in Bauchi, Nigeria and across the world, calling for unity, peaceful coexistence and reflection on moral values.