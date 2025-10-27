Peace Warriors Crowned Champions As Tiger Street Football Ends In Grand Style In Awka

Awka was abuzz with excitement last Saturday as the first-ever Tiger Street Football Tournament came to a grand finale, blending football, music, and street culture in a celebration that thrilled fans from start to finish.

Peace Warriors emerged as the maiden champions after defeating Peace Ambassadors 3–1 on penalties in a tense final at the lively Newberries Lounge, Awka.

The game ended goalless in regulation time, but the Warriors held their nerve during the shootout to clinch victory and the ₦5 million top prize, along with gold medals and bragging rights as the first champions of the Tiger Street Football Tournament.

Peace Ambassadors, who pushed their opponents all the way, received ₦3 million and silver medals as runners-up. The two losing semi-finalists — Sunday Sparks and Peace Dominion — each earned ₦1 million and bronze medals for their spirited performances.

The tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Onyebuchi Patrick of Peace Warriors, who scored three goals and was instrumental in his team’s journey to the title. His sharp attacking play and leadership earned him cheers from fans and recognition from the organisers.