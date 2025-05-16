Peace Talks: Zelensky to Send Defence Minister, Says Russia ‘Not Serious’ About Peace

Share

Ukraine’s President Zelensky says he’s sending his defence minister to peace talks in Istanbul with Russia – but adds that Russia is “not serious” about “real talks”.

Speaking in Ankara, Zelensky says he’s sending his minister out of “respect” for Turkey’s President Erdogan and US President Donald Trump.

Talks between Ukrainian and Russian teams were scheduled for Istanbul yesterday – Zelensky had challenged Putin to attend in person. But when Putin didn’t attend, Zelensky accused him of sending “stand-in props”.

Russia’s foreign ministry hit back, calling Zelensky a “clown and a loser”, reports the BBC. And Donald Trump said “nothing’s going to happen” on Ukraine peace talks until he and Russian President Putin meet in person.

Share