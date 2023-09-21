Peace Necessary Tool For Human Survival And Must Be Guarded – Mutfwang

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has pointed out that peace is very important and that people must come together irrespective of ethnicity and religion to enhance peaceful co–existence.

He spoke at the Plateau Peace outing organized by Kwamkur Samuel Foundation For Justice Peace Development to mark the International Peace Day Celebration in Jos.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Samuel Jatau urged Nigerians to free themselves from the shackles of religion and ethnicity as about 90 per cent of the people did not choose their religions for themselves.

He stressed that in Nigeria, religion and ethnicity are unparalleled issues which cannot be separated.

The President of the Foundation, Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, argued that the day is a push for all to recognise how individual and collective actions can affect and foster global peace.

According to the 2023 International Peace Day themed “Action for Peace; Our Ambition for the Global Goals,” Kwamkur said that that was meant to spur peace community, youth, critical stakeholders and all peace lovers to take actions that will promote mutual respect, compassion and value for one another.

He explained that he had decided to domesticate the theme with a sub–theme based on the peculiarity and present challenges, adding that the sub–theme that he propounded is “The Misrepresentation of Religion and Ethnicity as an obstacle for achieving peace in Nigeria” which he saved was very apt.

The chairman of the occasion and director–general of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir Joseph Ari, appreciated the organizers of the event as Plateau is reputed as the “Home of Peace and Tourism”, adding that there was no other place to mark the day than the “Home of Peace”.

Ari noted that if there is no peace, people would find life very uncomfortable to be around, lamenting that unfortunately, Nigerians use religion and ethnicity to cause disharmony and violence in the country.

He averred that when God created human beings, there was no label of any religion, meaning therefore that it is not optional.

The ITF boss who was also represented posited that using dichotomy to create evil in society is condemnable because “We need peace to reduce unemployment in Society.

“Without peace, you cannot acquire skills. Where there is no peace, poverty will prevail. By global standards, without peace, you cannot produce. Parents cannot go to the farm. Traders cannot sell. Poverty will be on the increase.

”Justice – Peace magazine was launched on the occasion.