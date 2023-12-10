Peace Hyde, Darey Art Alade, Busola Tejumola, Others To Headline 2023 EWL

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), Africa’s premier entertainment convergence, has unveiled a stellar lineup of speakers made up of prominent figures in the entertainment and creatives industries across Africa for its second edition scheduled to hold from December 13 to 20, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos.

Celebrating the rich tapestry of African creativity, EWL brings together visionaries shaping the entertainment industry’s future landscape. Among them are Peace Hyde, Ghanaian TV Producer and Journalist; Darey Art Alade, Chief Creative Officer, Livespot360, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & Channels, Multichoice West Africa; Chioma Ude, Founder, Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF); Azegozie Eze Jr., VP, Strategy & Market Development – Africa & Diaspora, Empire; and Hannatu Musawa, Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy.

“We’re delighted to have these speakers lend a voice to the conversations we’ll be having at EWL this year. EWL is refining global narratives and empowering the next generation of creatives and it’s great to see professionals from across the continent come together for this,” affirms Deola Art Alade, Co-Founder and CEO of Lives- pot360, producers of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL).

Executive Head of Content & Channels at MultiChoice West Africa, Dr. Busola Tejumola, emphasises the potential in reimagining African content globally, stating, “It’s heartwarming to see the industry come together to chart a course for the future of entertainment and creativity not just in Nigeria but across the continent. I am looking forward to sharing our commitment at Multichoice to pushing the boundaries of television content and illustrate how this has opened doors for African voices and stories, promoting cultural diversity and bridging gaps on a global scale.”