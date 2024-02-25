Peace Has Been Restored To 13 Of 22 LGAs – Katsina Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Faruk Lawal, has confirmed that the state government has managed to bring peace back to 13 of the 22 Local Government Areas that were facing security threats orchestrated by bandits within the state.

Speaking with journalists on the security situation of the state, Lawal claimed that the Community Watch Corps officers’ ferocious operations in conjunction with traditional security services were what had brought calmness back to the 13 councils.

He named the Local Governments where peace has returned as Dutsin-Ma, Batagarawa, Charanchi, Ingawa, Bindawa, Kusada, Funtua, Danja, Bakori, Malumfashi, Kafur, Musawa, and Matazu.

However, Mr AbdulRahman Abdullahi, the state Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), had criticised the government’s stance, pointing out that bandits are still attacking in some of the 13 local governments.

Lawal said: “I am happy to report that out of the 22 local governments that were under the frontline and some that were affected by this issue of insecurity for now, we are able to rescue 13 out of the 22 LGAs. Peace has been restored in these places.”