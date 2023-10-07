Peace Foundation Urges Nigerian Youths To Embrace Peace, Shun Violence

Nigerian youths have been urged to shun violence, embrace peace and serve as agents of change in the society as the nation seeks solutions to its numerous challenges.

They were also advised to see promoters of peace as mentors and to contribute to the development of the country by doing the right thing.

The Director of Peace Arena For Youth Foundation (PAY-F) and Peace Jam Nigeria, Dr Doyin Ogunyemi, gave the charge at the organisation’s second-year anniversary themed, “Building Bridges For Peace: Youths As Agents of Change” held at the University of Lagos (UniLag) Auditorium on Saturday.

The event had over 200 students drawn from 12 public schools from Lagos and Ogun States in attendance, and it featured pep talks, poem recitation, debate and quiz competitions.

Speaking on the essence of the programme, Ogunyemi said, “Peace Jam Nigeria is committed to promoting peace among youths in Nigeria. We are currently in 25 public schools and one private school.

Ogunyemi revealed that PAY-F started in Colorado in the United States of America in 1996, adding that it is committed to promoting peace in young students in schools.

“Peace Jam Nigeria started in 2021, but there are other chapters outside Nigeria. We are celebrating two years of our existence. We have adult advisers, who are teachers who take our students to their peace clubs.

“The idea is supported by Rotary District 9110 and we ensure that the teachers have what to teach our members.

“Younger people are the perpetrators of violence. We want to teach them about issues that can lead to peace and tell them to learn from leaders and how they can shun violence. We also teach them to make positive changes in their environments.

“It’s a Non-Governmental Organization, which means it’s not for profit. We have been having support from organisations and individuals, but we still need support.

She stated that essentially, youths are the perpetrators and victims of violence, adding that they teach them ways to resolve conflict peacefully, how to shun violence and have a positive change of attitude.

“We are making them to transform the world, shun violence and build a peaceful community.

“October 1, 2023 marked two years of the project. We came together and had a few students to start the Peace Arena For Youths Foundation.

“We felt that how do we make young people promote peaceful coexistence and positive change. You can create positive change in the communities around you.

“We had five schools in attendance at the initial stage, but today we have 24 schools in attendance from Lagos and Ogun States. In 2022, we had poem and quiz competitions,” she said.

The keynote speaker at the event and a senior research fellow in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Barrister Sam Olatunji, stated that a peaceful society can be achieved by encouraging peaceful coexistence and social justice among various ethnic groups.

Olatunji urged the pupils to focus on their passion and pursue it rigorously, saying that doing so will determine how far they will go in life.

He said, “Whatever profession you find yourself practising, you can be a promoter of peace.

“Make peace within yourself, your community and within your classmates. Life without peace will be difficult to live. Building peace is a necessary ingredient for a peaceful society.

“We can build peace by promoting understanding and using positive language, supporting justice and encouraging inter-tribal cooperation among different ethnic groups.

“Peace can be achieved by educating and empowering young people. When you learn, you are empowered because whatever you learn will forever live in you.

“Focus on whatever you have passion for, doing this will make you go far. Youth possess the energy for positive transformation,” he said.

He explained that as young adults, there are lots of things they could do to make positive impacts in society. These, he said, include skill acquisition and ICT that can help them in life.

One of the teachers from the participating schools, Mrs Onyeje Lilian, from Estate Senior Grammar School, Ilupeju, Oshodi, Lagos, said that students from her school have learnt positive value systems through the foundation.

She said, “Oshodi, where our school is located, is a volatile area and we have students that live in Mushin, so when this club came up, I felt it was an opportunity to disabuse their minds from violence.

“Many of the children were born into violence and are trained by single parents. So one of the importance of this club is teaching the students about the dangers in violence.

“They are taught something new and better ways of being peaceful members of the community. We learn about peace noble laurels and how they can build up themselves and what they can do to positively change their value system,” she said.

A participating student, Ms Mojisola Balogun from Baba Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu Berger, said that her experience as a member of the Peace Club in her school has been marvellous and that with the help of the club, she now understands that no man can leave in isolation.

“Since I joined the club, I have learned how to live peacefully with others without conflict. If there is any conflict, we find a way to resolve it,” she said.

Also speaking, Master Peter Solomon from Ikeja Senior High School, said that he has gained a lot through the activities of the foundation by creating peace awareness among other people and that he has been able to ensure that violence is reduced in his environment.