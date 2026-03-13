Peace Fight Headline Chaos In The Ring 4

The Peace Fight between Ezra Arenyeka and Godday Appah has been highlighted as the star attraction of the fourth edition of the Chaos in the Ring competition organised by Balmoral Group Promotion and Amir Khan Promotions, with the event taking place at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, VI, on May 1, 2026.

While unveiling the fighters on the card at a World Press Conference in Lagos yesterday, the CEO of Balmoral Group Promotion, Ezekiel Adamu, said the reason for introducing the Peace Fight was to bring in two communities, Ijaw and Itsekiri, known for youth unrest, to come together on the ring and fight for peace.

Adamu says that Chaos in the Ring is a way to showcase the best of Nigerian boxing to the global audience. “We brought in world champions, we brought in elite fighters.

For right now, what we’re going to do is showcase our best fighters,” he said. “As for the Peace Fight, we have Ezra from Delta State and Godday from Bayelsa State.

They are very fired up, and what we are preaching here basically is we don’t want to fight with guns, we don’t want to fight with weapons anymore, we want to settle the score in the ring. “So, they are representing their communities, and the first fight is going to be a title fight, which is the WBO cruiserweight title.”