Peace Efforts Yielding Desired Results, Says Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said the ongoing peace efforts in the State are gradually yielding the desired results, insisting that genuine development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and stability.

Fubara made this remarks at a civic reception in honour of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, held at Government Secondary School by Akabuka community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

Governor Fubara said he was encouraged by growing signs of unity and reconciliation across the State, and urged citizens to embrace peace fully so that development projects can flourish.

“We can’t develop in an environment of chaos. We can’t attract any project to Akabuka when there is a problem. Our disposition has always been towards maintaining peace because it is the only way we can move forward,” Fubara said.

He noted that the return of normalcy has opened a new chapter for progress, adding that the political actors who once refused to share the same space are now attending events together.

The governor described the development as “evidence that peace has truly returned to Rivers, and thanked the Minister of FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the role he played in his emergence, saying that he does not take it for granted.

Fubara announced immediate plans to begin rehabilitation of internal roads and the renovation of Government Secondary School, Akabuka, the venue of the reception.

“As soon as we leave here, the process for assessing the internal roads will commence. The Ministry of Education will also inspect this school, and we will take prompt action,” he assured.

He also commended traditional rulers, youths, women and political stakeholders for their peaceful disposition, unity of purpose, and for standing by his Deputy.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, said the reception left her overwhelmed and grateful, describing the turnout as a testament to the peace, unity and love in her community.

She thanked the governor, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, and former Governor, Dr Peter Odili, for the roles they have played in her public service journey.