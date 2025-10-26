Peace Efforts Yielding Desired Results, Says Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the ongoing peace efforts in the State are gradually yielding the desired results, insisting that genuine development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and stability. Fubara made the remarks at a civic reception in honour of the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, held at Government Secondary School by Akabuka community in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA).

The Governor said he was encouraged by growing signs of unity and reconciliation across the State, and urged citizens to embrace peace fully so that development projects can flourish. “We can’t develop in an environment of chaos. We can’t attract any project to Akabuka when there is a problem. Our disposition has always been towards maintaining peace because it is the only way we can move forward,” Fubara said.

He noted that the return of normalcy has opened a new chapter for progress, adding that the political actors who once refused to share the same space are now attending events together. The governor described the development as “evidence that peace has truly returned to Rivers, and thanked the Minister of FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the role he played in his emergence, saying that he does not take it for granted.