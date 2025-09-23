Peace Efforts: Nigerian Army Donates Fertilizer To Zamfara Farmers

The 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, has distributed free fertilizer to 100 farmers in Zamfara State as part of its non-kinetic strategy to promote peace and stability in the region.

Brigade Commander Brig.-Gen. Mustapha Jimoh, represented by the Assistant Chief of Staff, Lt.-Col. Isah Galadima, said the gesture was aimed at boosting food security and strengthening civil-military relations.

“It is not all the time we carry weapons to fight. We can also use non-kinetic approaches like this to build confidence, share food items, educational materials, medical outreaches, and support communities for better understanding,” Galadima stated.

He added that the initiative aligns with the leadership philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, who prioritizes peacebuilding alongside security operations.

Farmers from villages in Tsafe Local Government Area, including Gidan-Giye, Kucheri, Magazu, Bilbis, and Fegin-Baza, benefited from the intervention. The Army urged them to use the fertilizer judiciously and warned against diversion.

The Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, represented by Senior District Head Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu (Sarkin Gabar), described the gesture as timely given the scarcity of fertilizer this year.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman of Tsafe LGA, Hon. Sani Abdullahi, pledged that the council would monitor distribution to ensure only genuine farmers benefitted.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Abubakar Magaji Marafa, thanked the Army on behalf of the farmers, noting that most could not afford fertilizer due to the high cost. “Now that we got it free from the Army, we will make the best use of it. We also pray for the success of the Army in its operations,” he said.