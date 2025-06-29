Peace Deal: Eradiri Applauds Fubara For Embracing Reconciliation

Engineer Udengs Eradiri, former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the last Bayelsa State gubernatorial election, has commended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for embracing genuine reconciliation aimed at restoring peace in the state.

Eradiri specifically lauded Fubara’s decision to return to the political fold of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, describing the peace agreement as crucial for the unity and development of Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the former Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide President said Fubara’s boldness and willingness to abide by the terms of the peace accord marked a step in the right direction.

He recalled that he had consistently advised Governor Fubara to pursue sincere reconciliation by reconnecting with his political mentor and reaching out to stakeholders alienated during the political crisis.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Eradiri urged the governor to distance himself from “crisis merchants” and self-serving individuals who, under the guise of loyalty, had stoked tension and destabilized the state.

He cautioned that any attempt to renege on the new peace accord could tarnish Fubara’s image and plunge the state into renewed conflict.

Eradiri further advised the governor to prevail on PDP governors to withdraw the case instituted at the Supreme Court against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding a potential declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State. He argued that doing so would further solidify the reconciliation process and pave the way for Fubara’s full reinstatement.

He thanked President Tinubu for brokering the fresh peace deal and for his unwavering efforts to prevent Rivers State from sliding into chaos, describing the President’s intervention as evidence of his love for the state.

Eradiri also praised Chief Wike for his magnanimity in forgiving Governor Fubara and for playing a pivotal role in the reconciliation process, describing the FCT Minister as a loyal ally of President Tinubu.

He urged Wike to remain close to Fubara and shield him from manipulative political actors who may seek to exploit his political inexperience to cause further unrest.

Eradiri further commended the suspended Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and other lawmakers, stakeholders, and elders—particularly Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra—for their roles in facilitating peace.

He appealed to all parties to embrace forgiveness and reconciliation in the interest of Rivers State’s development.

“These crisis merchants are not tired yet,” Eradiri warned. “They will still attempt to reach you with false affection and selfish counsel aimed at derailing the peace accord. Keep them at bay.”

“I urge Governor Fubara to value this new path to peace and reject any suggestion that walking away from the accord would bring better results. Such reasoning can only lead to dangerous consequences.”

“Encouraging PDP governors to withdraw their Supreme Court case will deepen reconciliation and remove any remaining obstacles to Fubara’s swift reinstatement.”