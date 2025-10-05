Peace-Building Mission: Zulum Visits Banki To Strengthen Security

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has paid a peace and resilience-building visit to Banki and Kirawa, two border towns between Nigeria and the Republic of Cameroon, as part of efforts to strengthen security and boost post-conflict recovery in the region.

Zulum visited Kirawa earlier before proceeding to Banki on Friday, where he addressed an enthusiastic crowd.

He assured residents that robust security measures would be implemented to protect the area from further attacks by Boko Haram insurgents.

While commending the people for their courage and resilience in the face of recent attacks, the governor urged them to remain steadfast.

“I purposely came to Banki to salute your courage. Your act of bravery is really encouraging,” Zulum said. “We should not allow a few bad elements to displace this town whose businesses and economic activities have been thriving.”

He assured residents that his administration would not allow insurgents to destabilize the area.

“I want to assure you that the insurgents will not succeed, Insha’Allah. We will strengthen the security of this border town and support our youth volunteers, hunters, and vigilantes to further fortify the area,” the governor added.

As part of his post-conflict recovery programme, Zulum announced plans to resettle three additional communities — Kumshe, Tarmu’a, and Bula Yobe — all in Bama Local Government Area.

“Kumshe, Tarmu’a and Bula Yobe will be resettled. The people deserve a dignified life and we are committed to delivering it,” he affirmed.

The governor also disclosed that rehabilitation of the Banki road had commenced, with 30 trucks already deployed to repair the dilapidated route. He urged residents, especially the youths, to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise for the development of their communities.

Similarly, Zulum visited Banki Market, where he addressed traders, urging them to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies to ensure sustainable peace in the area.