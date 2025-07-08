Peace Building: Let Elders Tell Us Truth – Gesikeme

As Search For Common Ground intensifies efforts to promote sustainable peace in the Niger Delta, Sopuwari Gesikeme has called on elders and parents to always tell the younger generation the truth, especially on issues related to communal disputes.

Speaking during a peace-building meeting held Tuesday at the Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA) Secretariat, and supported by the European Union, Gesikeme, a native of Odi community, said many crises particularly land disputes persist because elders often avoid telling the truth.

“Our parents should tell us the truth. When they keep taking sides or hiding history, crisis continues. But if they say things as they truly are, communities can find solutions and embrace peace,” he said.

Another participant, Truman Abiama, emphasized the value of dialogue, negotiation, and reconciliation. He noted that in his community, disputes are resolved through begging and apologies rather than litigation.

“In my community, we don’t go to court over minor issues. It is our tradition to seek forgiveness. If you demand compensation today, when it’s your turn, you’ll pay more. So we value peace and mutual understanding,” he said.

Delivering a presentation on The Impact of Boundary Disputes on Peace and Development, public affairs analyst Forcbri Ineya warned that unresolved boundary issues often lead to insecurity.

He explained that peacebuilding could be either reconciliatory or adversarial, noting that reconciliatory approaches involve dialogue while adversarial ones often escalate into violence.

“Community leaders, family heads, and chiefs must take the lead in mediating disputes. Litigation is costly, so I advise the use of arbitration, negotiation, and reconciliation,” he said. “Unfortunately, in many communities, even when peace structures exist, they often dispense injustice.”

Earlier, John Paul, Team Lead of Search For Common Ground, highlighted the importance of communication in conflict resolution and inclusivity in community decision-making.

“There must be youth, women, and physically challenged representation in everything communities do. This fosters inclusiveness and sustains peace,” he said.

Paul lamented the erosion of cultural values and urged communities to revive traditional norms that foster unity. “People have lost the values that bind them. For peace to reign, we must all raise our voices and return to those shared ideals.”