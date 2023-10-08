Peace Ambassadors Set To Honour Ozoemelam, Others For Peace-Building, Nat’l Devt

The Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide has concluded arrangements to honour certain individuals whose activities have contributed to peace-building and national development, at the 2023 Peace Achievers International Summit/Award.

Amongst those to be honoured during the 12th award ceremony with the theme, “Sustainable Peace and Economic Growth in Africa,” are Princess Onyinyechi Ozoemelam, Ubon Udoh, Benaxir Omar, Hadiza Abdulkadir Kango.

The founder, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Kingsley Amafibe who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, noted that the organisation had earlier hosted the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa where the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan and others were honoured.

According to him, the organisation has been at the forefront of promoting peace, education and community development in Africa.

Others to be honoured include governors of Bauchi, Taraba and Gombe States, Ms Safina Asibi Mohammed, Dr Huda Fadoul Abacha, EKELEOMA NWAKAEGO CHUKU, Amina Mohammed, Aisha Abubakar Waziri, Thompson Jeminat Temitope, Nlemchukwu and Godswill Onyedikachi.

Others include, Fatima Sulaiman, MRS OLUBUNMI SAKA AWOTUNDE, Vindi Suleiman, UMMUSALMA ISIYAKA RABIU (FCIML, FCILG), Hon Dr Dubem Oguegbu, Princess Onyinyechi Ozoemelam, Racheal Itoro Udom, Arc (Dr) Dapo Ademola- Adesina, Maj SW BITRUS Librarian, Chief Nzubechukwu Ikeji, Obinna Simon, Dr sunusi Bala (Sarkin Dawaki mai tuta), Sir Blessing Obomovo, Lawson Ovie, Esohwode Kingsley, Agofure Seha, Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, Uzochukwu Thankgod Akunodezi and others.