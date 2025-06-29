Peace Accord: NYCN Calls For Fubara’s Full Reinstatement

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the full reinstatement of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, now that peace appears to have returned among key political actors in the state.

The NYCN, while commending President Tinubu for brokering peace between Fubara and his estranged political godfather, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, described the accord as a significant step toward stability and growth in the oil-rich state.

In a statement on Sunday, NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, said the truce marked a new dawn for Rivers State.

“The National Youth Council of Nigeria strongly believes that this truce will usher in a new era of comprehensive and overwhelming development across the state. It will translate to peace not only among political actors but also in the hearts of the people and every nook and cranny of the state,” the statement said.

The Council praised President Tinubu’s timely intervention, saying it prevented Rivers from sliding into political chaos and has now repositioned the state for development, inclusiveness, and responsible governance.

It expressed hope that governance would now return fully to the people, with public resources and institutions redirected toward service delivery, including job creation, infrastructure development, and youth empowerment.

“Now that peace has been brokered and hostilities put behind us, the National Youth Council of Nigeria calls on President Tinubu to facilitate the full reinstatement of Sir Siminalayi Fubara as the Executive Governor of Rivers State. This gesture will serve as a symbol of reconciliation and healing, allowing the governor to continue his mandate and deliver on the promises made to the people,” the Council urged.

In the same spirit of justice and democratic restoration, the NYCN also called for the reinstatement of all affected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“A united legislative arm is crucial for the stability of the state government and the effective implementation of policies that benefit the masses,” the statement noted.

The NYCN emphasized that Rivers State—renowned for its immense contributions to Nigeria’s economic survival through oil and gas—cannot afford to be engulfed in avoidable political crises.

It called on all political stakeholders in the state to embrace a renewed sense of unity and purpose.

“The lessons of the past months must guide us toward deeper dialogue, understanding, and collaboration. Politics should never be allowed to hinder development or endanger the lives of citizens,” it added.