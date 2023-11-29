Peace Accord: Aiyedatiwa to sign, submit his letter of resignation –Ondo Speaker

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is to submit an undated letter of resignation to President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to stop the impeachment move against him.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, who made this known in the resolution read on the floor of the House after the screening of caretaker members in the 18 local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) yesterday, said they are ready to abide by the resolutions reached with the President and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oladiji said the resolutions included the dropping of the impeachment move against the deputy governor and the withdrawal of all cases pending before the courts in the country.

Pointedly, the Speaker said that the resolutions reached with the President and APC leadership were for them to maintain the status quo by all parties and the status quo was for them not to tamper with the existing structures in the state.

The resolution, Oladiji said, is that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties and that there would not be the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

His words: “That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the deputy governor and submitted to the President; that the party leadership and structures remain intact;

“That the House of Assembly leadership remains intact; That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of his office as Deputy Governor.”

The Speaker said three enforcers including the state chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catharine Oladunni Odu, were to monitor compliance with the foregoing resolution.

Flowing from the above, Oladiji urged everyone to sheathe their swords, bury the hatchet, and think of better ways to accelerate the much-needed development of the state in the interest of the people.

His words “Without any iota of doubt in my mind, I strongly believe that we all acted in line with the mandate given to us as representatives of the people.

“Our actions or inactions were governed, guided, and directed by the rules of law even though futile attempts were made to blackmail and throw a spanner in our wheel as a body of lawmakers. Thank God, we all acted and spoke in one voice.

“I must confess that what we just witnessed was democracy at play. Democracy in my view is a form of participating government that provides for give and take, checks and balances. It is a process in which the actions and or inactions of the ruler and the ruled are guided by the constitution and the rule of law. It is a process that provides room for questions and answers when occasion demands.”

The Speaker commended President Tinubu, the leadership of APC at the state and national levels, and Afenifere leaders, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Seinde Arogbofa, for their peace initiatives at a critical time like this.