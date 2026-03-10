PDP’s Senate Representation Dwindles Further As Ipalibo Joins APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday suffered another blow in the Senate as Senator Banigo Ipalibo defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), thereby reducing the party’s representation in the apex legislative assembly to 17.

The current configuration of senators on the platform of political parties is: APC 81, PDP 17, Labour Party 0, NNPP 1, SDP 0, and APGA 1.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) now has five senators, while the newly registered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has one senator.

The total number of serving senators is 106, with three seats vacant due to the deaths of Senators Godiya Akwashiki, Okechukwu Ezea and Barinada Mpigi.

Senator Ipalibo, who represents Rivers West, cited the need for a stable and progressive platform to advance her constituency’s developmental agenda as the reason for her defection.

She also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms and re-election bid, urging her colleagues and all Nigerians to support him in 2027.

The defection has brought the total number of senators on the platform of APC to 81, while the PDP now has 17 senators, a far cry from the 36 it had at the inception of the 10th Senate in June 2023.

It is pertinent to note that among the remaining 17 PDP senators, not less than six are expected to defect to the APC or the African Democratic Congress (ADC) this week, according to indications made by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio revealed that several letters of defection had been forwarded to him by the affected senators but were stood down in honour of the late Senator Barinada Mpigi.

In her letter, Ipalibo stated that the PDP had been plagued by internal divisions and leadership disputes, making it difficult for her to effectively represent her constituency.

She expressed her conviction that the APC offered a more stable and progressive platform to advance her constituency’s and the nation’s developmental agenda.

Ipalibo also acknowledged President Tinubu’s efforts in fostering political stability and strengthening governance in Rivers State, particularly through his peace-building and reconciliation efforts.

Speaking to journalists after plenary, Ipalibo cited infrastructural projects being carried out in Rivers State by President Tinubu as a key factor in her decision to join the APC.

She highlighted the completion of the Bonny Road, which had been in the pipeline for decades, as a testament to the President’s commitment to development.

Banigo said, “President Bola Tinubu deserves all our support to ensure that he has the opportunity to carry on and complete some of these reforms and take them forward. I also want to support the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, because I have seen the support she has given to the President over the years throughout his political journey.

“Her impact and work with women and youth across the country are commendable. She moves around the nation, emboldening women, encouraging the youth and supporting initiatives that positively impact our communities. When I considered all these things, I became convinced that I was making the right decision.”

The senator further said about the President: “The point is that you look at what is happening in the country in terms of governance. We have had many infrastructural projects completed. For instance, in my state, there was one major legacy project that had been in the pipeline for decades and it never seemed it would be completed.”