PDP’s Nat’l Secretary: Court Adjourns Case To Sept 22

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed September 22, for hearing in the suit on the authentic National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The judge fixed the date for a definite hearing of all motions against the suit filed by the embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, based on the agreement of the parties.

The matter which was coming before Justice Umar for the first time, had earlier been fixed for judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo before the plaintiff brought an application for amendment of his original process. Anyanwu had originally sued the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagun, as first and second defendants.

In the ex-parte application, Anyanwu, through his lawyer, Ken Njemanze (SAN), had prayed the court for an order of interim injunction, restraining INEC from accepting, acting on or giving effect to any correspondence from the PDP not signed by him, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

He also sought an order of interim injunction restraining Damagun from dispatching to INEC any correspondence purportedly emanating from PDP signed by the acting chairman and not counter-signed by him.